By TOM MEISENHEIMER
Correspondent
SEBRING — Jean Summerford and Terry Stanford held a soft opening in August but have officially opened their new business, “Your CBD Store,” selling products that have captured interest throughout America.
Liz Barber, president and CEO of the Sebring Chamber of Commerce, joined business people from the area for a ribbon cutting ceremony last Tuesday, welcoming the new store.
CBD is know as cannabidiol. It is non-psychoactive, a naturally occurring compound found in hemp plants. CBD has no hallucinogenic effects and is not psychoactive. It interacts with our body’s receptors and delivers unique health benefits.
Stanford said, “Our founder, Rachel Quinn, suffered from debilitating Crohn’s disease. She tried CBD and had amazing results. She then founded her first ‘Your CBD Store’ in Bradenton, and now boasts over 500 locations nationwide; ours being one of the newest.” There are already 71 stores in Florida.
Stanford and Summerford, his partner, now offer CBD in many forms from water soluble to under-tongue oil, to creams, gels and gummies. They range in price from $2.50 for honey sticks to $110 for pain creams. Users claim that CBD offers an array of benefits.
It takes about two weeks for the product to build up in your system but customers say you can feel the positive effect immediately. It is not a cure but targets areas to reduce anxiety and depression. It reduces inflammation, stops stress damage, promotes weight loss, reduces acne, fights cancer cells, gives relief from high blood pressure and many other benefits. Many users give the products raving reviews. It is even available for pets.
Summerford and Stanford offer SUNMED products, which they believe are sourced and developed using the highest quality industrial hemp derived extract available on the market today.
CBD products can be purchased online, but the benefits of shopping in Sebring, says Stanford, is, “We offer a warm, calming, safe environment where customers can come and have their questions answered.”
With their help, customers will receive the right dosage based on their needs. All their product bottles are QR coded so purchasers can see when and where the product was made.
The human body has ECS (ebncocannabinoid) receptors. They are the largest receptor system in the body and CBD helps when one’s body does not produce enough of it.
Dan and Maria Ford of Sebring visited and purchased oil tinctures and topical cream during the ribbon cutting ceremony. Dan commented that his wife Maria suffered from extreme knee pain and found great relief in using the products.
To see if CBD might be an answer to any of your health-related problems, visit them at Sebring448.CBDrx4u.com or visit their retail store at 199 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring.
Both owners are most knowledgeable about their products and are there to empower their customers.
Your CBD Store’s phone number is 863-451-5370. Veterans receive a 20% discount. Their motto is, “Plants over pills.”
