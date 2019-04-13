A woman from southern Alabama went into the local newspaper office to see that the obituary for her recently deceased husband was published. The obituary editor informed her that the fee for the obituary was 50 cents per word. She paused, reflected, and then said, “Well, have it read, ‘Billy Bob died.’”
Amused at the woman’s thrift, the editor said, “Sorry, Ma’am, but there is a seven-word minimum on all obituaries.”
The widow was only a little flustered, but she thought things over for a few moments. Finally she responded to the editor, “In that case, put down, ‘Billy Bob died. 1983 pickup for sale.’”
I wonder who or what was the greatest priority to the widow? Was it her husband, or was it the pickup? Each of us leads busy lives – some busier than others. Nevertheless, we each create priorities in our lives that take precedence over all other matters. To some, their jobs fill the position of highest priority. To others, their families fill that role. Still, to others, money, power, or some other material influence always seems to come first.
Jesus taught that of all the priorities we may have in this world, we must always place Him at the top of the list. That means that Jesus must take precedent over everyone and everything in our lives! That may not always be the easiest thing to do, but it will always be the right thing to do.
In Matthew 10:34-38, Jesus said, “Do not think that I came to bring peace on the earth; I did not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I came to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law; and a man’s enemies will be the members of his household. He who loves father or mother more than Me is not worthy of Me; and he who loves son or daughter more than Me is not worthy of Me. And he who does not take his cross and follow after Me is not worthy of Me.” This passage teaches a very fundamental lesson: If you place Jesus above all others, you may suffer the alienation or loss of all others. Not everyone is willing to accept this difficult teaching, but those who wish to be worthy in the eyes of Jesus will.
Through the years and because of the priority that Jesus plays in our lives, my family has suffered the alienation and/or loss of several friends and family members because of our faith. Just recently, a relative looked at my wife rather sternly and said, “You know that family is most important, don’t you?!” Neither did my wife in that moment nor have we as a family over the years enjoyed experiences like that. It grieves our hearts to this day when they occur, but still we must serve Jesus Christ as the Lord and Master of our lives. He comes first; everyone and everything else must come second.
The decisions of life are not always easy, and when Jesus becomes your greatest priority, life can become even harder in some ways. However, when we put Him first, our Lord promises us joy, peace, and eternal rewards that will far outweigh any of the sufferings of this life. As He said, “But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” (Matthew 6:33)
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find them on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail them at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.