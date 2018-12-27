SEBRING — A youth counselor in Bartow, charged last Friday with 15 counts of possession of child pornography, was raised in Sebring and had recently married.
William “Billy” Lee Smith, a counselor at Youth and Family Alternatives Inc., faces all those charges as second-degree felonies, under Florida law, since he is charged with possessing 10 or more videos of child porn, or the same number of images showing a child under 5 years old or being sexually battered, according to arrest reports.
As of Wednesday, he was still in the Polk County Jail, in lieu of $150,000 bond — $10,000 per charge.
Other enhancements under the law that were not mentioned as having connection to this case are sadomasochistic abuse of a child or sexual bestiality of a child.
According to Smith’s Facebook account, the 28-year-old man got married on or shortly before Oct. 14. He was arrested Friday in front of his wife after they arrived at their Bartow home. Polk County Sheriff’s deputies had followed up on a tip received from internet sites about him allegedly chatting online about trading child porn and having sex with children.
The case developed and concluded on Friday, according to arrest reports. It was raised to an immediate response priority given the fact that Smith was a counselor at Youth and Family Alternative Inc. and was previously a child protection case manager at Gulf Coast Youth Jewish Family & Community Services (Gulf Coast JFCS) in Lakeland.
Electronic service providers Yahoo! Inc./Oath and Tumblr sent CyberTipline reports to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about the blog messages, which then passed the tips on to Polk deputies. During an interview, Smith allegedly said he had never actually touched children, he used child porn to keep a barrier between himself and actual exploited children and he lied to social media contacts about his level of activity in order to entice them to masturbate while talking to him online, allegedly, because that also aroused him.
In his interview, he allegedly stated that he traded masturbation photos with online contacts.
Yahoo! acquired Tumblr in 2013 and is now owned by Oath, reports state. A Tumblr user with the username “jdgghoiy” had created a blog on Dec. 2, 2012, with the title, “Life,” and a description of, “I am Billy. That’s all you need to know. Yup.”
Tumblr deactivated the blog on Dec. 6, 2018, along with the associated Tumblr account. Before that happened, conversations were captured between the user — later identified as Smith — and other users in September and November. Messages allegedly included:
• Requests for naked photos of children.
• Boasts of wanting to give oral sex to children.
• Boasts of having had sex with a 10-year-old and wanting to immediately.
Tumblr also provided deputies with 48 computer files of photographs or videos of child porn, several of which had multiple victims. Reports said deputies identified at least 15 pre-pubescent male and female children, between ages 5 and 12, “engaged in sexual conduct with apparent adults and/or exposing their genitals in a lewd manner.”
The images and videos allegedly were uploaded by Smith between Oct. 8 and Nov. 27 this year, reports said.
By 1:19 p.m. Friday, deputies had obtained Smith’s phone number and home address from his Internet Service Provider and prepared to stake out his house.
At 5:07 p.m. Friday, he and his wife arrived home, reports said. Deputies approached and detained him, and found a phone in his pocket.
Smith allegedly made spontaneous statements about having nudes on his cell phone, and allegedly asked about what would happen if one of them was underage.
He also allegedly mentioned being bisexual, reports said.
Deputies obtained a search warrant by 9:07 p.m., went into the home at 9:11 p.m., and found no one else there except a yellow Labrador retriever in a crate in the living room.
At 9:17 p.m., deputies brought the Smiths into the home and read them the search warrant. By 9:30 p.m., deputies started a recorded interview with Billy Smith, during which he confirmed having the email and Tumblr accounts with which they identified him. He also said his home WiFi was password protected and that only he and his wife live at their home.
Other alleged admissions from him, listed in reports, include:
• Trading child pornography on various social media platforms, including Dropbox, Tumblr, Kik and Snapchat.
• Possessing files on his computer or phone depicting infant victims.
• Masturbating while watching child porn.
• “Fantasizing” about touching a child inappropriately.
• Viewing child porn on a computer or phone as “protection from actually touching a child.”
• Having an addiction to porn, including child porn, both girls and boys.
• Having viewed child porn for three to five years, knowing it is illegal.
• Needing help to break the addiction.
He also said, according to reports, that if he could talk to the parents of the child victims on his phone, he would tell them he is sorry, but would have a hard time looking at them in the face.
His employment listing on Facebook states he is a substance abuse masters intern at Behavioral Choices Inc. and currently is a Children in Need of Services/Family in Need of Services counselor at Youth and Family Alternatives Inc.
Former jobs include mental health counselor intern at Trinity Group of Central Florida and a FITT (Frequency, Intensity, Time and Type) Child Protective Services case manager at Gulf Coast JFCS.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, at its website, MissingKids.com, states that John and Revé Walsh founded the organization along with other child advocates in 1984. The private, non-profit organization serves as the national clearinghouse and resource center for information about missing and exploited children.
NCMEC’s Child Victim Identification Program, founded in 2010, helps to locate and rescue child victims in abusive images, MissingKids.com states. Investigators have reviewed more than 267 million images and videos and law enforcement has identified more than 15,800 child victims.
