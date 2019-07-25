Less Work, More Play Tennis is a program designed to help kids of all ages learn the sport of tennis in a fun environment. It introduces families to the United States Tennis Association, where they learn how kids can compete all over the state of Florida and the United States.
Certified Coach Tosin, ranked first in the state in doubles and in the Top 50 in men’s singles, will provide all the tools and fundamentals so that each child can use the application of L.A.W. (Learn, Apply, Win!).
Classes are held at Golf Hammock weekly Summer Camp. All ages are welcome Contact coach T @ (863)510-7315. Rackets will be provided.
Highlands Hurricanes swim practice
SEBRING — The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team’s summer swim practice sessions are at the Highlands County Family YMCA pool. Practices are Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Anyone looking to train and refine their swimming technique is welcome. All returning Hurricane swim team members must pre-register before beginning practice. For more information, call Marvin Wolfe at 863-382-9272 or email hhst@juno.com.
South Florida volleyball camp
AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panthers are offering a indoor volleyball camp. The camp is for boys and girls from ages 6 to 16.
The camp is offering a session from July 29 to Aug. 1 and will include the Panthers volleyball team.
The volleyball camp will cost $90 per week or $20 per daily session. This cost includes a shirt. The application is available at southflorida.edu.
For more information or to sign up, email Coach Kim Crawford at kim.crawford@southflorida.edu, or call 863-784-7037 or 863-835-2377.
Youth tennis camps
SEBRING — The Highlands County Tennis Association is holding weekly camp sessions. The camps are for ages 6 to 18 at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. First-time players are welcome.
The week-long camps run through Aug. 2. The cost is $100 per week and includes snacks and drinks. The camps will be held Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. under the guidance of USPTA Tennis Pro Horace Watkis. For more information please contact Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282.
Firemen, Inc Memorial Golf Classic
The 20th Annual Sebring Firemen, Inc Memorial Golf Classic is presented by AXA Advisors and Home Depot. The Classic will be held Saturday, August 10 at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and a cannon start at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds to benefit student athletics.
The Memorial Classic is a four-person scramble format that is flighted by handicap. The event will cost $85 per player. The entry fee includes a golf cart, two mulligans, range balls and prizes. Food and beverages will be provided on the course.
There will be a pre-tournament mixer at the Sun ‘n Lake Restaurant on Friday, Aug. 9 starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be early registration and heavy hor d’ oeuvres.
Please make checks payable to Sebring Firemen, Inc. P.O. Box 1981 Sebring, FL 33871. Entries may be faxed to Sebring Firemen, Inc at 863-385-7773. For more information please call 863-382-2255. Deadline for entry is August 7th.
Swim lessons
Swim lessons are held at Sebring High School in the morning and evening with times of 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m., 10 a.m to 10:50 a.m. and 5:15 p.m to 6:15 p.m. Session 4 will be July 15 thru July 26. The cost is $58 per person per session.
The Sebring High School pool is open daily from 1 p.m to 4 p.m and open Monday thru Friday evenings 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m. The cost is $2.50 per person. Anyone who goes through the game MUST pay. Summer Passes are available for $60 for the first member and $30 for each additional (immediate family) member.
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is for youngsters ages 6-18 who have some skill in golf. The weekly tournaments run through August. There is a $30 registration fee for the summer. Tournament fees are Juniors playing 6 holes- $12. Juniors playing 9 holes- $15. Juniors playing 18 holes- $20. Lunch is included in these fees. Two-day events are double the cost. Email Tour Director Andy Kesling at sertomajrtour@gmail.com.
Lake Placid doubles tennis
Inviting men and women to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Play as your schedule permits. Call Ralph Musall 863.699-0380 or text 863.633-9450 for more information. We are a group who play tennis on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. We are short players and want to generate interest and additional players.
XCEL volleyball camps
AVON PARK — XCEL has several volleyball opportunities for boys and girls. The indoor volleyball camp is $90 per week or $20 per daily session. The camp runs this week for ages 6-16.
Sand volleyball camps are $50 per week or $20 per daily session. If there is bad weather, the camp will continue inside the Panther gym. The camp runs July 29 to Aug. 1 for ages 12 to 18. Be sure to bring indoor gear. For more information, call Kim Crawford at 863-825-2377 or email crawford@xcelvolleyball.net.
Truth Athletics basketball Camp
The last Truth Athletics Basketball camp of the summer will be held July 22 through July 26 at the R.O.C. First Baptist Church of Sebring. Session Times: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Grades: 2nd-10th. Cost:$120. You can pick up registration forms at the following locations: Sweet Frogs. Hibbett Sports (Lakeshore Mall). Gamestop (Lakeshore Mall). Sonny’s Sebring. Havana Days Bakery (Sebring). Prestige Barbershop. Weekly
