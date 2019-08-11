AVON PARK — Garret “Pete” Zeegers has joined the staff of Ridge Area Arc as director of programs and services. In this vital role, Zeegers will oversee the development and implementation of all client services and programs. He will ensure these programs meet established guidelines while holding the individual consumer needs as a priority.
Zeegers will work closely with all Ridge Area Arc contracting agencies, including The School Board of Highlands County and South Florida State College.
“Pete comes to us with a servant leadership style that compliments my own and I think will fit well with Ridge Area Arc,” said Kathleen Border, CEO. “We have so many great new initiatives, and I look forward to the unique perspective that Pete offers. It is such a plus that many of our consumers already know and love him.”
Zeegers is a University of Oklahoma graduate and has more than 20 years’ experience with juvenile justice, human services and mental health services. He lives in Sebring and has been a Rotarian since 2004. He has served on the Children’s Service Council of Highlands County and currently serves on the Champion for Children’s Foundation Board of Directors as treasurer.
“I am thrilled to be working with the consumers at Ridge Area Arc, after volunteering with Special STARS in the past, I look forward to working closely with staff and getting involved as a volunteer again as well,” Zeegers said.
Ridge Area Arc is a private, not for profit 501©3 organization, which was founded in 1957 by Franklyn and Mary Ellen Ward. Ridge Area Arc provides an array of services and support for nearly 200 families and individuals across Highlands and its surrounding counties. The agency is devoted to promoting and improving supports and services for all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our vision is that every individual and family affected by intellectual disability in our service area has access to the information, advocacy, and skills they need to participate as active citizens of our democracy and active members of their community.
For more information about Ridge Area Arc, call 863-452-1295.
