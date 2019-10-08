By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A little-known technicality on farm worker housing has a landowner filing an application for a special exception.
That filing has raised a lot of response from nearby residents, based on reports from Highlands County Zoning Department staff, who counted more than 20 letters on Friday and another 33 that came in over the weekend.
Of the original 20 or more, only five were in favor, said Dana Riddell, Planner 1 with Highlands County.
Aside from a house set across a shell road from the site, the nearest residents are in Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park off Lake Clay Drive. An active CSX railroad track runs along the west edge of the park, about 750 feet from the proposed site.
Riddell said the applicants — Jedd Garrett and Sage Ashton Gray of Okeechobee — have asked for a special exception to put migrant housing on a 34.07-acre parcel of land at 100 Lake Apthorpe Drive. The code allows for that if those in the house will be working on that land.
Density allows for one house per five acres, in the land’s current zoning, Riddell said, and the landowners aren’t asking any higher density than that.
Riddell said that land would then hold six houses.
However, the county code states that they need a special exception if the laborers in the house also work land away from where the house sits.
The people to be housed, Riddell said, are the same people who have worked the applicants’ groves in the past.
Within the same application, the Grays have asked for a special exception to put up a pole barn and store equipment.
As with housing, it’s allowed if the equipment is used onsite, but they need the exception because they plan on driving or hauling the equipment to each grove they own.
Riddell said feedback has been lively. She didn’t have a complete tally of how many people had objected to the idea, but hoped to have that number this afternoon.
The hearing is set for 3 p.m. today in the board chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
