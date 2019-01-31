With a career spanning over two decades, three Grammy Awards, 20 million albums sold, and starring roles on Broadway, the acclaimed, romantic sounds of Jon Secada have resulted in numerous hits in English and Spanish, establishing him as one of the first bilingual artists to have international crossover success. Secada will appear at the 1,460-seat Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College in Avon Park on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. The performance is sponsored by Dr. R. Ganthier Jr., Highlands Eye Institute and Highlands Optical.
Adored by millions around the world, Jon Secada is recognized as an international superstar by both fans and peers alike for his soulful and melodic voice. Secada’s career skyrocketed in 1991 with the release of his self-titled debut album, Jon Secada (SBK/EMI), which sold over 6 million copies worldwide, was certified triple platinum in the U.S., and reached No. 15 on Billboard’s pop album chart. The Spanish-language version of the album, Otro Dia Mas Sin Verte (EMI-Latin), went on to become the No. 1 Latin album of 1992 and earned Secada his first Grammy Award, for “Best Latin Pop Album.”
Three more top 20 Billboard hits would eventually come from that album including “Angel,” “I’m Free,” and “Do You Believe in Us.” The unprecedented success for Secada continued in 1994 with the platinum selling release of his second album, Heart, Soul and Voice (EMI), which garnered another top 10 hit, “If You Go,” and followed by his third album, Amor, earning him his second Grammy Award for “Best Latin Pop Performance.”
Beyond his own hits, Secada is widely recognized for his impeccable producing and songwriting skills. One of his first major breaks came from collaborating with Gloria Estefan in the late 1980s, which led to him co-writing her No. 1 hit single, “Coming Out of the Dark.” Since then, Secada has gone on to pen countless popular songs for superstars such as Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin.
Still friends to this day, Estefan shares the world’s passion for Secada’s talent, remarking, “I’ve been a big fan of Jon’s since I first heard his beautiful voice! He’s one of those special singers that makes my hair stand on end!” Ricky Martin for whom Jon wrote the No. 1 hit, “She’s All I Ever Had,” raved, “In addition to being a great human being, Jon has an innate talent for writing beautiful songs. All of us artists who have worked with him sincerely admire him.”
Secada co-wrote and has co-produced songs for Mandy Moore and Alejandro Fernandez, on their multi-platinum albums; he toured and collaborated alongside opera legend Luciano Pavarotti; and recorded duets with Jim Brickman, Grammy winner Olivia Newton John, and the iconic Frank Sinatra. He has also collaborated in many movie soundtracks such as “Dance with Me,” Disney’s “Pocahontas,” “Empire,” “Chasing Papi,” and “Zorro,” among many others.
Acknowledged as Humanitarian of the Year in 2016 by The Muhammad Ali Foundation, Secada has been active with many causes to help Hispanic Americans, children, education, AIDS research, and child abuse. His commitment to education and helping others led him to create the Jon Secada Music Scholarship at the University of Miami.
Secada also led an ongoing effort to raise awareness for Hepatitis C by partnering with pharmaceutical giant MERCK and The American Liver Foundation. For his efforts, The Pan American Health Organization recently honored Secada with an award that acknowledged him as a leader in Hepatitis C awareness around the world. In September 2012, he also headlined the “Miami Rocks the Troops” benefit concert, supporting U.S. veterans across the country.
Tickets for this performance start at $30. The SFSC Box Office, which is located on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park at 600 West College Drive, is open Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets and videos of upcoming productions are available online at sfscARTS.org. Telephone orders can be placed by calling 863-784-7178.
About South Florida State College Performing Arts
South Florida State College (SFSC) presents more than 35 nationally and internationally touring artists at the 1,460-seat Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts and the 250-seat SFSC University Center located on the Highlands Campus at 600 West College Drive in Avon Park. SFSC offers a Matinee Series for adults at leisure, Young People’s Theater Series for school performances, a Jazz Series, a Trending Now Series of contemporary, family shows, and the popular Artist Series. Group rates and subscriptions are available online and at the box office. Upcoming performances include: Florida Orchestra – Feb. 14; Wild World of Animals with Grant Kemmerer – Feb. 16; Alter Eagles – Feb. 19; Chita Rivera and Robert Klein – Feb. 20; and ‘Mr. Las Vegas’ Wayne Newton – Feb. 28.
