SARASOTA — A woman has been charged as an accessory after the fact to a premeditated attempted murder.
The shooting involved a former Port Charlotte resident.
Alexanderia Lisa Sollock, 20, of Ellenton, faces a single charge for the Nov. 23 shooting that left a man in critical condition.
The shooting took place about 3 a.m. Nov. 23. The area of the shooting is redacted in the official report, but it noted several 911 calls were made following the shooting.
“Patrol units and rescue personnel responded and located a victim slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds,” the news release stated. “Rescue personnel immediately transported the victim to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital.”
The victim was “barely breathing” in a Chrysler 300 with several gunshot wounds, according to a probable cause affidavit.
One person who called 911 was interviewed — and it was found that a bullet had struck a house and “several bullets” struck a vehicle, according to a news release.
Video evidence of the shooting was able to identify an SUV that was used during the shooting. Authorities also tracked down a 9mm bullet casing at the scene.
The investigation led to the arrest of Sollock’s boyfriend last week.
Carlos Henry-Antonio Herrera, 19, of Ellenton faces attempted first degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, according to the news release.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Herrera — who has ties to Port Charlotte — had used a car in the shooting that was rented by a friend. Authorities tracked down the friend who, in turn, spoke with Herrera.
“Herrera told her the cops were trying to ‘pin a murder’ on him,” he said, according to the probable cause affidavit.
He had the friend meet Sollock and himself so the three of them could return the vehicle to a Sarasota Enterprise facility.
Officers then processed the vehicle, with the probable cause affidavit stating his fingerprints were found inside it.
A search warrant was executed at the couple’s residence, where a 9mm handgun and ammunition for it were recovered in a safe.
The 9mm casing was later found to have Herrera’s DNA on it, according to the PCA.
Sollock’s cellphone was seized with the warrant. Authorities stated in the probable cause affidavit that it makes it apparent Sollock was aware of the shooting of the victim “and then helped her boyfriend, Herrera, after the fact,” the probable cause affidavit states.
“Hurry we ditched the car sped they everywhere,” one of the texts to Sollock states. Sollock then went to Sarasota and picked up Herrera, it states.
Sollock would, on Nov. 25, text her mother about the situation.
“I need yo to watch reign lock the door and don’t answer to anyone ... the feds keep following me,” she texted, according to authorities. “Don’t f---in’ say s- — to no one. I’m not playing.”
Her mother responded about 90 minutes later.
“U need to be careful you don’t get caught up in this situation,” the PCA states it said.
There is an indication that more arrests are possible.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” the news release states.
