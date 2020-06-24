ROTONDA WEST — The Rotonda Mask Makers have scheduled their second “Maskerade Parade” from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rotonda Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
The group will distribute masks they have made to any Rotonda and Englewood residents who need them in a drive-thru, contactless process.
The Rotonda Mask Makers will accept donations of 100% cotton fabric or monetary contributions to help their cause.
