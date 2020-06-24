ESrotondamaskers062020a

Rotonda Mask Maker and organizer Vickie Shufft is ready for another round of mass mask distribution with a “Maskerade Parade” set for June 27.

 PHOTO provided BY DAVID PULASKI

ROTONDA WEST — The Rotonda Mask Makers have scheduled their second “Maskerade Parade” from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rotonda Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.

The group will distribute masks they have made to any Rotonda and Englewood residents who need them in a drive-thru, contactless process.

The Rotonda Mask Makers will accept donations of 100% cotton fabric or monetary contributions to help their cause.

