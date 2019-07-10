By KIM COOL
Staff Writer
Imagine merging a chocolate shop with a community bathroom.
It’s happening this summer at Venice Theatre.
The Education Department’s summer camp show is “Willy Wonka Jr.” — a musical with singing, dancing and sweet treats.
Its summer stock show for high school and college-age actors is a musical about a town with a water shortage so severe that it has had to implement a program of pay-per-use restrooms — “Urinetown.”
Because they are being presented nearly back to back on the theater’s main stage, a major consideration in the choice of the two shows was whether major aspects of the set would work for both shows. Think about the two topics and setting.
“We try to find shows that can share a set,” “Willy Wonka” director Kelly Duyn said.
Most of the big pieces that will be used by both shows were already in place at the end of June. Changes needed to make the set totally work for “Urinetown” will take place right after “Willy Wonka” closes. You will need to see both shows to see how and if it all works out.
Surprisingly both shows were written by adults, although “Urinetown” seems as though it might have been written by a bunch of 12-year-olds, because of its potty humor.
“Willy Wonka” has 57 performers in its cast and will play in the theater’s main stage space July 12-14. “Urinetown” has 24 in its cast and will play July 26-Aug. 11, also on the main stage.
About 50% of the summer campers are returnees. In the case of summer stock, returnees usually average 90%.
“We have more newbies this year because of graduations but still have about 85% returning students,” ‘Urinetown’ director Brad Wages said.
Wages said the summer stock players start asking about the program in December. When he polled the kids about “Urinetown” he said they all loved the idea.
“It’s in-your-face humor and not likely to be performed in a school,” he said. “I wanted to have a fun show. Right now I am over-joked.”
While lines in such copy-righted shows cannot be changed, they can be made funnier with simple movements or sight gags. Wages, an excellent choreographer and character actor, has just the skills needed to add sight gags as needed.
Another challenge faced by the theater when choosing plays is professional competition. If an Equity (professional) company will be performing the show within 50 miles or so, the amateur theater cannot perform it. That is because the copyright owner can make more money from the professional company, Wages said.
Both summer camp and summer stock have come a long way over the years. Both fall under the umbrella of the theater’s education department, which is headed by Sandy Davisson. She was one of the first major additions to the theater’s staff after Murray Chase became executive director some 22 years ago. Chase was the theater’s fourth hire, followed by Maureen Holland who did everything from program design and marketing to grant writing and more. Davisson came along soon after as the director of education and outreach, which oversees all the theater’s class offerings as well as its programs with Loveland Center and Epiphany School, among others.
In the beginning, summer stock performers also spent time learning about costumes, set building, lighting and rigging and marketing. These days they concentrate on singing, dancing and acting with four tech calls. They have workshops on movement and other skills needed by performers.
Recently Wages hired professional actress Annie Morrison to teach a movement class for the stock players. She starred on Broadway and at London’s West End, has been in the Asolo Rep Company for years and developed its Kaleidiscope Program (similar to Venice Theatre’s Loveland Players program).
Breathing is another topic for summer stock players.
“They don’t realize it yet, but when you take a breath is important, especially in a long monologue,” Wages said.
The campers get plenty of acting technique advice too. Rick Goodwin, former creative director at Lemon Bay Playhouse, teaches acting techniques.
“So often a lot of the process is lost,” Duyn said. “We want to make sure the students are getting the building blocks for the next step.”
Campers also help contribute props. Duyn said the kids make some of the lollipops, the nuts in the nutroom and the non-edible Wonka bars.
Another skill they can learn is how to audition. Campers and summer stock players pay to attend the summer program, but in both cases they must audition for the role they will play in their group’s show.
“We want them (campers) to have the skills they need to go to other auditions after summer,” Duyn said.
In the case of the summer stock students, Wages said he may rest easier if someone comes back who can handle a certain part in the proposed show but everyone still must audition. And that person who was the likely candidate might be given a different part in order to stretch his or her abilities.
“Every kid has the same chance,” he said. “It is a learning process. Five of us choose the cast.”
Wages said he endeavors to give every actor a featured moment.
Duyn attended the theater’s camp from the age of 10 through high school. She then went to the University of Central Florida where she earned a B.A. in Theatre. She has been part of the theater’s education department ever since, working as teacher, director and more.
Wages, a former Broadway actor who also has traveled the country with many major touring shows, has been at the theater about 15 years. He has starred in “Rocky Horror,” directed most of the summer camp shows and was “Scrooge” in last season’s Venice Theatre production of “A Christmas Carol.” Wages has a degree in theater from the University of Oklahoma.
He said he then headed to Atlanta where he became involved with a group of actors who were seriously intent on making careers in theater. They worked together to promote each other, shared a photographer who took their head shots and so on.
“In theater, there is a spot for you even if you don’t want the spotlight,” Wages said.
Venice Theatre is at 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice.
For more information about the various education opportunities at Venice Theatre, call its education department at 941-486-8679.
For tickets, call the box office at 941-488-1115, visit the box office at 140 W. Tampa Ave., or visit venicestage.com.
