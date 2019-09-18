The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature’s newest special exhibition, “Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures,” opens Saturday, Sept. 21.
It will trace the natural and cultural roots of some of the world’s most enduring mythic creatures.
The exhibit will be open through Jan. 5, and is organized by the American Museum of Natural History in New York, online at www.amnh.org.
The exhibition features cultural objects to highlight the surprising similarities and differences in the ways people around the world envision and depict mythic creatures.
Highlights include a stunning sculpture of the African water spirit Mami Wata; a replica “Feejee mermaid” of the type made famous by showman P. T. Barnum, created by sewing the head and torso of a monkey to the tail of a fish; a “life-size” model of a European unicorn; a touchable narwhal tusk and a dramatic model of a kraken, whose tentacles appear to rise out of the floor as if surfacing from the sea.
Visiting this special exhibition is included in the price of admission as follows: adults, $19; seniors (65+) $17; students (with ID) $14; youths (12-17) $14; kids (5-11) $10; age 4 free with paying adult.
There is free admission for members of the Discovery Society, Florida teachers and active duty military with identification.
The museum hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday; closed Mondays, the first Saturday in November, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s days.
Reception invitation
The public is invited to a special reception for the new “Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures” exhibition Thursday, Oct. 3, 5:30-7 p.m., at The Bishop, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton.
There will be light bites with beer and wine available for purchase. The cost is free for Discovery Society members; $5 for all others. RSVP required: call 941-216-3463 or email lvoight@bishopscience.org.
