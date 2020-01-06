SARASOTA – The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation will officially induct the class of 2020 on Sunday, Jan. 12.
The ceremony starts with a band concert at 1 p.m. The inductees will be honored at 2 p.m. The festivities will take place at St. Armands Circle in Sarasota.
“The ceremony in 2020 will be the first since the reorganization of the board of trustees and bylaws over a year ago” said Bill Powell, chair of the foundation. “We will debut new branding and production elements. The foundation will also make an announcement about its global outreach program.”
The Circus Ring of Fame Class of 2020 inductees are:
1 Guy Laliberté – Founder of Cirque Du Soleil, One Drop charity, and Lune Rouge.
This former street performer has built one of the world’s largest live entertainment companies.
2 The King Charles Troupe – For decades the razzle-dazzle unicycle troupe has thrilled audiences all over the world with its basketball high-jinx and comedic antics.
3 Los Quiros High Wire Artistry – Incredible high-wire artistry performed by a family that has received multiple international awards for performances around the world.
4 The Carrillo Brothers High Wire Duo – These award-winning international circus artists span two generations of fathers who handed down their skills to sons who carry on the tradition.
“With this class of inductees, The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation is embarking on a global quest to honor the best of the best. It is our goal to grow the stature of this award and make Sarasota a premiere destination for the worldwide circus community to gather on an annual basis.” Powell noted.
Additional information on the Class of 2020 Inductees:
Guy Laliberté was a former street performer who co-founded Cirque Du Soleil in 1984 with a $1 million grant from the Canadian government. In the decades that followed his productions have been seen by an audience of more than 180 million people in more than 400 cities on six continents. Since founding Lune Rouge in 2017, Laliberté has operated and invested in Canada’s technology, entertainment, arts and real estate sectors. Visit: lunerouge.com/en/
The King Charles Troupe was founded in 1958 as a unicycle club in the South Bronx focused on discipline, direction and Christian principles. In 1968, the troupe auditioned for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey demonstrating their unicycle and basketball skills. They were soon signed to a contract with The Greatest Show On Earth® and continued to hone their skills in performances held around the world. Nearly 50 years after first appearing with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, members of the troupe were part of Visit: thekingcharlestroupe.com
Los Quiros consists of a family of high-wire performers who have been a part of circuses for six generations. The act has appeared on the world’s largest circuses, including Cirque Du Soleil, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey and throughout Europe. In 2002, Los Quiros were awarded a “Golden Clown” at the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival, the first high-wire act to receive the award.
The Carillo Bros is a sensational act which features rarely seen high-wire tricks such as a two-man high column with a dismount to the wire, leapfrogging and rope-jumping, all done without a net and rarely with the use of a balance pole. The Carillo Bros. act has evolved into its second generation, with the son of founder Pedro Carillo passing the family heritage to a new generation of high-wire performers. Visit: carrilloshighwire.com
The new inductees to the Circus Ring of Fame will join the 110 who have been honored since 1987. All of those who have been recognized have made a significant contribution to the art and culture of the circus. The 2020 ceremony will be held Jan. 12 with the unveiling of four new monuments at St. Armands Circle in Sarasota.
The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation is an all-volunteer 501©(3) non-profit organization with the core purpose of recognizing the highest of achievement in circus arts and culture at www.circusringoffame.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.