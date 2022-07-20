Selby Scholars honored

The latest Selby Scholars at the reception where they were honored

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation has awarded more than $650,000 in need-based scholarships to 154 new and returning scholars from Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota County high schools.

Additionally, the Foundation has made institutional awards totaling $231,000, which will benefit students attending University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, Charlotte Technical College, Suncoast Technical College, Manatee Technical College and State College of Florida.


