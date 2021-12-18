SARASOTA - From its founding, Selby Gardens has been a research botanical garden focused on air plants, such as orchids and bromeliads, primarily from the New World Tropics. As such, the site has become a foremost authority and often sought out by national and international audiences because of the quality and rarity of its collection.
Selby's research scientists have built its preserved collections to include:
* An herbarium collection (plants pressed, dried, and maintained in a low-humidity environment) of more than 115,000 specimens
* A spirit collection (plants preserved in fluids so they retain their three dimensions) of more than 35,000 specimens. Selby Gardens' spirit collection is the largest in the Western Hemisphere and the second-largest in the world, exceeded only by that at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.
* A research library of 7,000 volumes and 14,000 issues of scientific journals, 2,500 microfiche of botanical references and herbaria, a photographic slide collection, a map file, an illustration file, and Selby Gardens' historical archives. The rare book collection includes 65 titles and more than 500 volumes dating from the mid-1700s and 2,500 prints dating to more than 100 years.
For more than four decades, these preserved collections have been housed in aging infrastructure onsite with no easy access for the public and in vulnerable spaces that threaten their safety during storms.
Phase One of the Master Plan for the Downtown Sarasota campus will safeguard these collections by relocating them into a new Plant Research Center, a storm-resilient structure, as well as create the opportunity for the public to interact with the breadth of the collections in this space. Selby is already working toward an online database to provide access to its collections anywhere in the world.
To prepare for our future, Selby seeks monetary help during its Capping Challenge for Phase One of the Master Plan. An initiator group of loyal champions has stepped forward to provide a $2.5-million-dollar match—if the rest of the community provides the remaining $2.5 million needed. If you are able, we ask you to make a gift today. Every dollar contributed up to $2.5 million will be matched dollar-for-dollar—raising $5 million toward our Phase One goal!
Gifts at all levels are welcome. Naming opportunities begin at $2,500. Contact Selby's Development Team at development@selby.org for more information or to make a contribution.
Selby's goal is to celebrate the ribbon cutting for phase one in less than two years.
