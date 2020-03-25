With "a heavy heart and abundance of caution about the coronavirus pandemic," Marie Selby Botanical Gardens decided to close to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17. The re-open date is uncertain.

"We will continue to evaluate the situation each day as the well-being and safety of our guests, members, volunteers and staff is of the greatest importance to us," Jennifer O. Rominiecki, president and CEO, said in a statement.

"As our entire organization confronts these unknown circumstances, it is even more important to have your support during this critical time. Although the gardens will be closed, we are committed to paying our employees so they are protected from unexpected financial stresses. If you would like to help us during this challenging time, please consider making a gift to Selby Gardens."

Rominiecki pledged to continue to reach out with updates. 

For more information, go to Selby.org.

