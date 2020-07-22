SARASOTA — As if losing three months’ revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic was not bad enough, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens may have to pay $1.2 million in property taxes to Sarasota County.
The situation derived from an interpretation by Sarasota County Tax Appraiser William Furst of a recent agreement with Michaels on East, Selby’s caterer.
The property appraiser determined that the property “was not being used exclusively for exempt purposes.”
“We feel we are being singled out,” Selby’s President Jennifer Rominiecki said. “Seven nonprofits were approached (about property taxes), but we are the only one that received a 100% denial of our response.”
She said a few organizations received bills for 3% of their land value.
The Tax Appraiser’s office did not return calls for comment.
Selby’s lushly landscaped property, much of it fronting Sarasota Bay, is valued at $61 million, and would require an annual property tax bill in the amount of $1.2 million if it were not a nonprofit organization.
Selby Gardens celebrated its 45th birthday at the beginning of month. Like other nonprofits, it has been exempt from real property taxes for all of its four-plus decades.
“Nothing about our operations has changed in all those years,” Rominiecki said. “There seems to be a misunderstanding about what ‘nonprofit’ means ... Whether earned income or donations, all money received goes to fund our nonprofit mission.”
Selby is considered a one-of-a-kind, not-for profit entity recognized around the world for its bromeliad collections as well as its botanical research.
The catalyst for this situation seems to be an agreement signed with Michael’s on East to operate Selby’s food service. It includes income from a restaurant, private parties and weddings held on the grounds.
The Ringling Museum has such an arrangement, as do the Museum of Modern Art in New York and many other nonprofits.
“The notion of taking away and denying our status entirely is just shocking,” Rominiecki said.
A 2016 agreement “created a for-profit venture” and gives Sarasota Restaurant Enterprises, the firm operating Michael’s On East, “exclusive use and control” over an area of Selby Gardens.
Furst’s office concluded the agreement would make Selby’s property subject to taxation under Florida law.
The “exclusive use and control” documents cover two aspects of Michael’s arrangement with the gardens: operation of a food service during Selby’s normal operating hours, and catering other events after hours when the gardens are closed to the public. It is similar to events held at historic sites, museums and other facilities throughout the U.S. to bring extra money to the nonprofits.
Last year, Furst was seeking to make 10% of Selby’s land taxable, Rominiecki added.
“I am not sure why a person in a government position like that would be advocating to harm our association’s revenue. The property appraiser has spent more than $80,000 in its pursuit.”
The appraiser hired the Sarasota firm of Icard, Merrill, Cullis, Timm, Furen & Ginsburg, P.A. to establish its case.
A look at invoices for nearly three years shows topics include a possible lien on the Selby property for taxes in 2017-18, case study and other research, including possible “subpoena that can be issued by the Circuit Court, and discuss Selby future strategy with litigation team” and “prepare notice that case is at issue and ready for trial for attorney’s review and signature.”
The largest single invoice to the county was for $23,575 for services rendered through Nov. 30, 2019.
Selby is represented by Leah J. Zamitt, a partner of Shutts & Bowen, LLP, which also represents Mote Marine Laboratory, Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, Florida Studio Theatre Inc., Gulf Coast Heritage Association (Historic Spanish Point) and the Sarasota Opera Association Inc.
If the county wins its case in court, it likely will pass on its legal fees to Selby, on top of the tax it seeks.
In a normal year, a $1.2 million tax bill would be difficult to pay. This year of the pandemic, with Selby and its sister site, Historic Spanish Point in Osprey, closed for weeks and only open with limited hours and limited access now, it could be a serious blow to the nonprofit’s bottom line.
“We have taken paycheck protection loans and a state appropriation,” she added. “This would take all that away from us.”
Any not-for-profit organizations, as well as religious groups, that have agreements with caterers or florists or other for-profit businesses could be subject to paying property taxes. Historically, charitable institutions are exempt from property taxes, as long as revenue goes toward the support of the institution or charity.
If Selby were to lose its appeal, it could have serious impacts on nonprofits in the entire country, with similar agreements already in place at the Asolo and The Ringling Museum, locally.
A news release about Selby paying off its long-term debt through increased attendance, new members and an increase in rentals for special events, may have been the trigger for the country appraiser to challenge Selby’s tax-exempt status.
Selby has had a difficult time in gaining approval from the city of Sarasota for its master plan to enhance the gardens. Several neighbors oppose the plan.
“We need the community to support our sustainability and part of that is compromising (on the) master plan and retaining our tax exempt-status,” Rominiecki said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.