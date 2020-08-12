Calaway (Cal) Dodson, the first executive director of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens died Sunday, Aug. 9. He was 91.
That Selby today is considered one of the leading epiphyte (air plant that lives on other plants) centers in the world is a result of his hiring by Selby co-founder Carlyle Luer who recruited him to be the gardens' first director in 1973.
Luer, also an orchid fancier, was Marie Selby's doctor and shared her passion for flowers, from roses to orchids.
Dodson, who was born in California and interested in orchids early on, was at Selby just 10 years. Yet, during that time, he added acreage to what has become a stunning botanical garden for all to enjoy while also building the programs for which Selby today is world famous: conservation, education, horticultural display and most of all - research, especially in the field of epiphytes.
When the gardens opened in 1975, Dodson had already seen to its expansion from the original seen-acre gift of the Selby family to include the neighboring Payne estate.
Since its opening in 1979, the Payne mansion has served primarily as a museum for botany and art for the gardens. The extra land from the Payne estate along Sarasota Bay enabled additional outdoor gardens for the public plus space for the greenhouse and other buildings that would enable the garden's growth as a world-renowned epiphyte center.
While concentrating on his main interest, Dodson also was responsible for some of the pathways and gardens within the overall site, Selby's vice president for external relations said.
Today, Selby Gardens is recognized for having the best scientifically documented collection of orchids and bromeliads in the world. Before his death, Dodson, according to an article on Wikipedia, a project he began had collected information on 57,000 orchids.
Field trips to Ecuador and other central American countries, yielded species for research and display at Selby while also leading to his departure from Selby in 1980 to expand his passion for orchids in Ecuador as well as some of its neighboring countries.
After leaving Selby Gardens in 1983, Dodson earned a lengthy string of awards for his work from the president of Ecuador. He received that country's National Award of Merit in 2011 He also was recognized by the President of Congress of Ecuador for his scientific research that contributed to the knowledge of the country’s flora, the first time that a foreign scientist was awarded such honors. According to information from Bates, he was the founder/ owner of a primary forest in western Ecuador, Rio Palenque, that became the Mecca of biologists due to the biodiversity that exists in this forest
Not only was Dodson soon recognized as one of the world's leading students of orchid pollination and classification, a conservationist and a prolific orchid taxonomist he was honored by a colleague who named an orchid genus "Dodsonia" after him.
“I am forever grateful to have had the opportunity to develop a friendship with Dr. Cal Dodson,” said Jennifer Rominiecki, president and CEO of Selby Gardens. “Cal’s insight on the early days of Selby Gardens will be missed as will his contribution to orchid research and wonderful sense of humor.”
While Selby's president joined Selby just five years, she got to know Dodson because he had continued to work on special projects with Selby the past several years.
“Dr. Dodson is responsible for describing, either alone or with colleagues, 770 species of orchids for science," said Bruce Holst, vice president for Botany at Selby Gardens. "He published landmark studies that helped speed the pace of botanical inventory work in the face of massive losses of primary forest, established a publication that would later become the standard in the American tropics for publishing new species of orchids, and he published more than 400 scientific articles. Up until 2011, he continued to publish three volumes about orchids in the technical journal Flora of Ecuador with co-author Dr. Luer.”
Today, Selby Gardens' 15-acre downtown Sarasota site is the only botanical garden in the world dedicated to the display and study of epiphytic orchids, bromeliads, gesneriads and ferns, and other tropical plants.
Dodson had a major hand in the gardens development, especially areas of epiphytic research.
