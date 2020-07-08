SARASOTA — The state of Florida has included $600,000 in its new budget to support Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ efforts to house its scientific collections in facilities that will protect them from hurricanes and major storms.
The appropriation came in a year when Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed projects valued at more than $1 billion in the wake of the state’s economic crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Selby Gardens maintains the best scientifically-documented collections of orchids and bromeliads in the world, along with other plant collections, electronic databases, rare books, scientific journals and digital images and video from 45 years of research by some of the world’s leading botanists, according to information provided.
The collections are housed in older, former residential buildings on the Selby Gardens downtown Sarasota campus that weren’t built to current hurricane standards. The appropriation will help Selby Gardens as it looks to move the collections into modern, hurricane-resilient facilities as part of the master plan it has submitted to the city of Sarasota for approval.
“We could not have secured this appropriation without the phenomenal leadership of Sen. Joe Gruters, as well as the support of our state legislators,” said Jennifer Rominiecki, president and CEO of Selby Gardens. “We are also thankful for the support of Gov. DeSantis, who recognizes the value Selby Gardens’ vision for the future will bring to Sarasota and the entire state of Florida.”
Selby Gardens provides state-of-the-art research, exhibitions tied to the work of renowned artists and
