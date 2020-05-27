SARASOTA — It’s a sign — perhaps.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens downtown Sarasota campus and its Historic Spanish Point campus in Osprey were scheduled to reopen their outdoor spaces this week. Both campuses planned to be open for members only beginning Tuesday and for the general public today.
At this time, only the outdoor areas will be open. Indoor spaces, including dining facilities and the museum on the Selby campus, will not be open.
“The well-being and safety of our members, guests, volunteers and staff are of the utmost importance to us,” a Selby spokesman wrote last week in a press release. “To that end, we will be sharing more details about our safety protocols and contactless ticketing next week.”
The merger of the two sites became official May 1. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, consider there may be limitations on what is open and not open on both campuses for the foreseeable future. Expect that you might be asked to wear masks while on either campus and to observe the 6-foot separation guideline on both campuses.
In April, Selby Gardens was selected as “one of five major public gardens nationwide to collaborate on the New York Botanical Garden’s EcoFlora Project with funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.”
The other three gardens selected, in addition to the New York Botanical Garden are: Chicago Botanic Garden, Denver Botanic Garden and Desert Botanical Garden (Phoenix, Arizona)
In April, a release from Selby said, “The goal of the EcoFlora Project is to enlist the help of citizens in documenting the diversity and distribution of plants in their respective geographic areas. The Sarasota-Manatee EcoFlora Project is dedicated to the flora of Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
