SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens received another $1 million gift, it announced recently.
This time, it came from The Floyd C. Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation. The funding will assist capital needs for Phase I of the Downtown Sarasota campus’ master plan, it said in a news release.
“The environmental sustainability aspects of Selby Gardens’ Master Plan are innovative and progressive. This Master Plan will positively impact our entire region,” Floyd C. Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation board president Diane Barth said. “We are pleased to provide this capital support needed for Selby Gardens’ Master Plan.”
So far Selby Gardens has raised about 85% of the funds for the first phase of the project.
Ultimately, about $42.5 million is needed; they have raised more than $36 million. A groundbreaking was set for Thursday.
“We are grateful to The Floyd C. Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation for their generosity,” Selby Gardens president/CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said. “With their gift, we are closer to realizing a sustainable future for our Downtown Sarasota campus.”
The three-year fundraising effort is called “Innovating a Greener Future — Living Inspiration for The Living Museum: The Campaign for Selby Gardens.”
Roy Lichtenstein: Monet’s Garden Goes Pop continues through June 27 at its Downtown Sarasota campus.
For more information, email lbates@selby.org.
