SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Sarasota hosts “We Dream A World, African American Landscape Painters of Mid-Century Florida, The Highwaymen” from July 10 to Sept. 26.
“’We Dream a World’ explores the depth of art and business enterprise created by a unique set of landscape artists,” it said in a news release.
Guest curator Radiah Harper will talk about the African American artists who used bright colors on natural landscapes that preserved “images of Old Florida for future generations.”
“(Harper) will take visitors through the experience of African Americans who, living in a hostile climate of racial injustice, were able to both learn their artistic craft through formal and informal education, and successfully break away from traditional field labor jobs to monetize their work,” it said in a news release. “Visitors will also discover the little-known account of Lincoln Park Academy’s art teacher, Ms. Zanobia Jefferson, and how she recognized and nurtured the natural talent of young African American students.”
At the time, the painting technique was “shunned” by mainstream art because of segregation, the news release notes.
“The exhibition will feature a selection of paintings from a variety of lenders, including The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, The Asselstine Collection, Roger Lightle and Doretha Hair Truesdell, in Selby Gardens’ Museum of Botany & the Arts. We Dream A World, African American Landscape Painters of Mid-Century Florida, The Highwaymen is presented in collaboration with the Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition,” it said.
Harper will give a free virtual lecture at noon July 14. Those interested can register at selby.org.
The exhibition is sponsored by Isabel Becker and included with regular admission to Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus. It is free to members of Selby Gardens and the Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition, the news release noted.
For more information, visit selby.org.
