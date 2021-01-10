Although he never represented Venice during his three terms in the U.S. Senate, Royal S. Copeland left a lasting impact on the Venice community.
In addition to his other contributions, the seasonal resident was instrumental in getting federal support for the construction of the jetties at Casey’s Pass.
During the early decades of the 20th century, Dr. Fred Albee and others interested in developing the Suncoast realized that open access to the Gulf of Mexico was crucial to the area’s growth.
At that time, none of the bays were very deep and the nearest access to the Gulf was at Little Sarasota Bay some 15 miles to the north.
Albee and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, the union that eventually purchased and developed the land that would become the city of Venice, both wanted a deep-water harbor that would rival ports in other major Florida cities like Tampa and Miami.
An article in the Oct. 13, 1925 edition of the Sarasota Times quoted Albee stating that the dredging and jettying of Casey’s Pass would begin in a matter of days.
“This, with the deep waters of the four bays at Venice-Nokomis, will provide a harbor equal to, if not better than, any in Florida, one capable of accommodating ocean-going steamers.”
A dredge was purchased for $65,000. Albee was quoted as saying that a survey determined that a clay foundation was discovered just a few feet below the sandy seafloor so that jetties could be firmly anchored there and that it would only be necessary to dredge a channel of about 600 feet in length to reach a depth of some 30 feet into the Gulf.
The BLE abandoned the Venice project by 1928 and plans for constructing jetties at Casey’s Pass were relegated to the proverbial shelf.
Venice first came to the attention of Copeland in January 1934 when he was invited by fellow physician Albee to speak at the opening ceremonies for his Florida Medical Center.
Originally opened by the BLE in 1927 as the Park View Hotel, Albee converted the three-story structure into a medical facility where patients from his New York City practice could rehabilitate in the sunshine. The medical center was located on the present site of the Venice Post Office.
The Jan. 14 edition of the Sarasota Herald announced that Copeland arrived in Venice aboard Seaboard Air Line Railroad’s “Orange Blossom Special.” He admitted that while it was his first visit to the Sunshine State, it would not be his last.
“Florida cannot set back and, by watchful waiting and patient hoping, expect to realize from its advantages, nor can they be exploited to too great an extent. There is and will be found a happy medium, a compromise, if you will, which will result in the proper ethical and not too presuming publicity to Florida.”
Enamored by the little City by the Gulf, Copeland later that year purchased the two-story home at 710 Armada Road South from the BLE Realty Company for back taxes. He also acquired other local properties at “fire-sale” prices that were occupied by other family members and friends. Venice became Copeland’s winter residence whenever he could escape the confines of Washington.
Born in Dexter, Michigan in 1868, Copeland earned his medical degree from the University of Michigan in 1889 and practiced medicine in Bay City, Michigan from 1890 to 1895. While serving as a medical professor at UM, the ophthalmologist also served as mayor of Ann Arbor from 1901 to 1903.
In 1908, Copeland married Frances Spalding and moved to New York City to accept a position as dean at the New York Homeopathic Medical College and Flower Hospital. Ten years later, he accepted a position as president of the New York City Board of Health and was instrumental in maintaining calm there during the Spanish Flu outbreak of 1918.
Copeland successfully ran for the U.S. Senate in 1922 with Franklin D. Roosevelt serving as his honorary campaign manager. During his three terms in the Senate, among other leadership roles, he served as chairman of the powerful Committee on Commerce. Suffering from the Great Depression, the National Recovery Administration funded numerous projects nationwide to stimulate the economy.
Copeland supported the building of jetties at Casey’s Pass and, following a recommendation by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Congress approved the allocation by summer 1934. Two years later, 659 feet of steel-cylindered, concrete-capped jetties were completed on both sides of Casey’s Pass. By mid-October 1937, a channel 100-feet wide and nine feet deep had been dredged, completing ready access to the Gulf of Mexico.
During his visits to the Suncoast, Copeland liked to observe firsthand improvements to the area’s waterways. And when required to remain in Washington, he kept updated through correspondence with Peter Edge, who managed the senator’s properties in Venice. Edge was quite familiar with the city’s evolution. During the construction of Venice in 1926, he had managed work crews for the BLE.
Appearing before the Army’s Rivers and Harbors Board in Washington, Copeland argued for the improvement of waterways in Sarasota in order to stimulate trade and commerce.
“But Florida is more than a state where trade and commerce are carried on,” as was reported in the March 26, 1935 edition of the Sarasota Herald. “It is a great playground, and we should contribute to the building of such playground in the interest of health.”
While Copeland was interested in developing the maritime interests of the region, his wife, Frances, also had her own philanthropic interests. A Nov. 27, 1937 edition of the Sarasota Herald, for example, announced that she was donating 35 recently published books to the Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club for inclusion in their newly enlarged library.
On the evening of June 17, 1938, Copeland collapsed and died at his Washington, D.C. apartment. He died following a longer than usual Senate session that day. His funeral was held at his Suffern, New York home, and was attended by Edge and also Dr. and Mrs. Albee.
To many of his most intimate friends, the senator had frequently expressed his intention, upon retiring from public life, to spend more time in Florida, and that he regretted not being permitted more time to enjoy his Venice home.
“The senator was no remote and awe-inspiring public figure to Venice,” said Venice Mayor J.T. Blalock. “He was a warm and beloved fellow-resident during our winters, and no one took a greater interest in the affairs of Venice than Senator Copeland, despite the great pressure of his public and national duties.”
Following his death, Copeland’s winter residence on Armada Road was rented and supposedly used by Army personnel during the early 1940s. It was purchased in 1945 by sisters Frances and Kate Shinkle, and owned in the early 1960s by George and Eileen Compton. Although the interior has been carefully remodeled over the years, the hollow-clay tile with stucco covering exterior appears much as it did 94 years ago.
