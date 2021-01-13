Although he never represented Venice during his three terms in the U.S. Senate, Royal S. Copeland left a lasting impact on the Venice community.
In addition to his other contributions, the seasonal resident was instrumental in getting federal support for the construction of the jetties at Casey’s Pass.
During the early decades of the 20th century, Dr. Fred Albee and others interested in developing the Suncoast realized that open access to the Gulf of Mexico was crucial to the area’s growth.
At that time, none of the bays were very deep and the nearest access to the Gulf was at Little Sarasota Bay some 15 miles to the north.
Albee and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, the union that eventually purchased and developed the land that would become the city of Venice, both wanted a deep-water harbor that would rival ports in other major Florida cities like Tampa and Miami.
An article in the Oct. 13, 1925 edition of the Sarasota Times quoted Albee stating that the dredging and jettying of Casey’s Pass would
