An older dog was rescued from a garbage bag by DeSoto County deputies Monday afternoon. The dog is now being cared for at DeSoto County Animal Control, while the Sheriff's Office searches for the responsible party.
The bag was reported to DeSoto County Sheriff's Office on Monday, located near the intersection of NW Livingston Street and NW North Road.
Deputies opened the "oddly shaped garbage bag," according to a social media post, to discover a "severely malnourished, senior dog."
"There is absolutely no reason to treat animals this way," read the post, adding the animal could have been brought to a shelter or given to a new family.
The dog was taken to DeSoto County Animal Control, where authorities said the dog is now "fed and comfortable." Deputies are also currently looking for information on the dog's previous owner or how the dog came to be trapped in the bag.
Jessica Tkac, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said that Animal Control is currently accepting donations on the dog's behalf at their office at 2048 NE McKay Street.
"We really appreciate the public support," said Tkac, noting the social media post about the dog has been shared roughly 380 times.
Anyone with information about this case can call 863-993-4700 or by email the assigned detective, Sgt. Jennifer Bailey, at jbailey@desotosheriff.org.
