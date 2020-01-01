The Senior Friendship Center of Venice held its annual holiday party on Dec. 23 at the center in South Venice.
In addition to music, dancing, food and holiday merriment, the highlight was a raffle drawing conducted by a jolly rotund man in a red suit — Santa Claus himself.
There were several prizes before the final number was drawn for the grand prize. The winner was Venice resident Joyce Carrier. She was thrilled when Santa called her number.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.