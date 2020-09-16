50P-BOOMERU-POWER-OF-PETS-1-SR

Evelyn Schmidt’s dog, Pauley, is always close by her side at a senior living center. Senior Friendship Centers of Venice and Sarasota is offering assistance for area seniors and their pets.

 Colin Mulvany/Associated Press file photo

Senior Friendship Centers is starting a program in an effort to help area seniors who may have “pet-related necessities” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In a recent news release, it said it is partnering with Vintage Paws Sanctuary and its “Partners for Pets” program.

The program provides deliveries of pet food and other pet-related necessities to pet owners in our community.

For more information, send an email with your name and phone number to vicki@vintagepaws.org.

“We want you to feel safe by staying home during this difficult time,” a press release said. “If you are facing financial challenges and need help accessing food and other needs for your pet, we would love to hear from you.”

