Englewood Men’s Senior Softball League

The Englewood Men’s Senior Softball League is holding practices in preparation for its winter season, which begins in January. Players 60 and older are welcome to join the league.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The Englewood Men’s Senior Softball League is back in action following the Ian-induced shutdown.

The fall season was suspended after the hurricane as the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 River Road, Englewood, was damaged. Part of the complex was used as a Florida Power and Light staging area, and now debris collection trucks are bringing loads there for collection.


