The Englewood Men’s Senior Softball League is back in action following the Ian-induced shutdown.
The fall season was suspended after the hurricane as the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 River Road, Englewood, was damaged. Part of the complex was used as a Florida Power and Light staging area, and now debris collection trucks are bringing loads there for collection.
While the park is generally closed, ground crews have restored the adult softball fields.
“There are a few grandstands missing, and lots of tree damage in the surrounding area, but both fields are playable with no remaining debris or hazards on them.” according to board member Hans Picinich.
Practices for the winter season have resumed from 8 to 11 a.m. weekdays. Players are required to use the Pine Street entrance.
New players are welcome. Players turning 60 or older in 2023 can show up with a glove and a desire to play. Practice sessions, which run through the end of December, give players a chance to refresh their skills and prepare for the draft.
The league has three divisions based on skill level and age. The draft is in January, followed by a 21-game schedule and an end-of-season tournament. The skill level ranges from first timers to more advanced players. The goals are to get some exercise, make new friends and have fun.
The league, established in 1992, attracts players from Englewood, North Port, Venice, Rotonda, Boca Grande and Port Charlotte. It had more than 250 players in the Winter season last year.
“The League’s mission is to create an opportunity for men over 60 to play recreational softball,” stated Mark Johnson, League commissioner. “With the expanding population in the Suncoast area, we’ve also seen record turnouts for the spring, summer and fall seasons.”
For more information, visit www.englewoodseniorsoftball.weebly.com. Download registration forms there or fill one out at the Sports Complex. Business owners can contact Mark Johnson at 717-982-8456 for sponsorship opportunities.
