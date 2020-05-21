For Senior Superlatives Photo Page/Pages: (for reference only/not a story)
1. Most likely to get the teacher off subject: Adrian Correa, Jeileem Barajas
2. Better Late Than Never: Jesus Manriquez (not pictured), Kylee Adams (not pictured)
3. Most likely to know everyone in the school: Caleb Osceola, Ana Tavera
4. Most Athletic: William Maybell, Peyton Peacock
5. Best Laugh: Holly Pence, Jahymon Hillman (not pictured)
6. Most Artistic: Jesus Ortiz, Crystal Garcia
7. Biggest Bulldog Fan: Eldridge Arthur, Hannah Brantley
8. Got the Munchies: Zack Sutton, Alonna Shaver
9. Most Creative: Richard Landford, Cristal Williams
10. Always Smiling: Wilson Olvera, Vanessa Beltran
11. Worst Case of Senioritis: Emanuel Ramirez, Madalyn Guevara
12. Most Likely to Fall Asleep in Class: Octavio Delgado, Yasmeen Martinez
13. Best Car: Jared Rodriguez, Helen Le
14. Best Dressed: Felipe Castillo, Ta’Nyah Smith
15. Biggest Procrastinators: Fernando Montez, Kiley Siercks
