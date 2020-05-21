Most likely to fall asleep in class

Most likely to fall asleep in class: Octavio Delgado, Yasmeen Martinez

 Desoto High School

1. Most likely to get the teacher off subject: Adrian Correa, Jeileem Barajas

2. Better Late Than Never: Jesus Manriquez (not pictured), Kylee Adams (not pictured)

3. Most likely to know everyone in the school: Caleb Osceola, Ana Tavera

4. Most Athletic: William Maybell, Peyton Peacock

5. Best Laugh: Holly Pence, Jahymon Hillman (not pictured)

6. Most Artistic: Jesus Ortiz, Crystal Garcia

7. Biggest Bulldog Fan: Eldridge Arthur, Hannah Brantley

8. Got the Munchies: Zack Sutton, Alonna Shaver

9. Most Creative: Richard Landford, Cristal Williams

10. Always Smiling: Wilson Olvera, Vanessa Beltran

11. Worst Case of Senioritis: Emanuel Ramirez, Madalyn Guevara

13. Best Car: Jared Rodriguez, Helen Le

14. Best Dressed: Felipe Castillo, Ta’Nyah Smith

15. Biggest Procrastinators: Fernando Montez, Kiley Siercks

