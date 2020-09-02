SARASOTA — About 1 in 5 local adults in Sarasota and Manatee counties have trouble with basic literacy, according to the new Suncoast Adult Literacy Alliance.
“It could be your neighbor, the person in line in front of you at the store, the one you sit next to at church, the parent picking up their children from school, or the plumber who fixed your sink yesterday,” the group said. “But you can’t see it. It’s invisible to the eye, but it’s there.”
The alliance cited a National Assessment of Adult Literacy study.
The Suncoast Adult Literacy Alliance is new and made up of Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County, the Literacy Council of Sarasota and the Manatee Literacy Council.
It notes September is Literacy Awareness Month.
