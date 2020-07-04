Romans 2:4: Or do you despise the riches of His goodness, forbearance, and long suffering, not knowing that the goodness of God leads you to repentance?
We know there is a heaven to gain and a hell to shun, but to the lost the most important thing we share is the love of God through the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
God’s love is a different kind of love than what we see in the world, unfortunately, many people have not been exposed to that kind of love. Human love is based on how you are treated by others or what can they do for you. It is often founded on emotions and appearance.
In Romans 5:8 it is written, "But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us." That is an amazing kind of love. Even while man was God’s enemy, God loved us so much He was willing for Jesus to come in a human body and be a sacrificial lamb paying for all man’s sins.
Many people have never experienced true love, agape love, which is the God kind of love. A person who is not born again relies on human love to get through this life, and too often they are disappointed through broken relationships or even abused by people they loved the most. Then people lose faith in mankind and can’t comprehend that there is a love that looks beyond the sin, a supernatural love, a love that provides the gift of eternal life. This all comes from a God who is good, long-suffering, and always ready to pour out His tender mercies on all who will turn to Him.
The church, which is the body of Christ, is to be a beacon of light to the lost in this world. The unbeliever will be drawn to someone who shows love in a sincere way. That kind of love can be seen and felt, and will draw people to Jesus.
Your testimony, your actions and your love for God could be the spark that touches someone’s heart allowing God to draw that person to Jesus. There are many things that seem important in this world, but walking as Jesus walked, having the mind of Christ, and living out your faith in front of others is more important than anything you do.
One day God will want to know what you did with Jesus while you were on this earth. Did you walk in the God kind of love? Was there a noticeable difference between you and the world? If we appreciate what God gave us through Jesus, His love will change us into the image of His Son making us disciples who impact this world.
Judy Onofri is from Father’s House Fellowship in North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com.
