Two Venice High School seniors and a teacher were honored at the Nov. 21 Sertoma Club of Venice meeting.
Students of the Month of November are Colton Stonehouse and Sara Mackey. Educator of the Month is Tracy Schenk.
Stonehouse, who holds a 4.92 grade-point average, is in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program. He is president of Future Business Leaders of America. He says he is enthralled by math, chemistry and music, which he studies in his free time. He said his time as a student has allowed him to investigate his own character and how he can become a better person to further society in a meaningful way.
Stonehouse hopes to attend Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Mich., before getting a master’s degree in chemical engineering.
He is the son of Marc and Kari Stonehouse of Englewood.
Mackey, who holds a 5.5 grade-point average, is vice president of The Greener Venice Club. Her favorite classes are advanced placement art and VTV News. She says growing up in Venice has led to her love of spending time at the beach and in nature, as well as the small town with her friends and family. She especially loves to draw, paint and take photos of Venice treasures, she says. She is active in the youth group, and as a volunteer and leader in the church council at Grace United Methodist Church.
Mackey plans to major in elementary education and religious studies next year in college.
She is the daughter of Troy and Vicki Mackey of Venice.
Tracy Schenk is in her third year at Venice High School where she teaches exceptional student education Algebra 1 and serves as master scheduler for the school. Before coming to Venice, she taught for nine years at Sarasota High School and three years at Booker High School. Over the years she has been a department chairperson, National Honor Society Advisor, Key Club Advisor and staff volunteer of the year.
Schenk says she is dedicated to her students, her school, and her family – husband, Merlin and sons Sebastian and Spencer.
“I am excited to work with an amazing staff at VHS and honored to represent them with this honor,” she said.
Missy Montgomery organizes the monthly recognition program.
