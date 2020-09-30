TAMPA — Sesame Street Safari of Fun returns and reunites with Halloween fun at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay every weekend in October.
The Sesame Street events “feature additional health and safety measures including limited capacity to offer physically distant trick-or-treating, an open-air Halloween show for families to enjoy together, and new special character experiences,” according to a news release.
Halloween costumes can be worn by children for trick-or-treating with physical distancing.
“Candy stations will be spread out throughout the park’s spacious, open play area where ambassadors wearing gloves and protective masks will distribute candy in a contact-free manner,” it said. “As an additional safety measure, guests who participate in Trick-Or-Treating will be asked to purchase a new reusable bag to prevent contact between individuals.”
There will be physically distant photos with characters including Big Bird, Oscar and Grover and the new “Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster.”
“‘C’ is for cookie when you join Cookie Monster to decorate his favorite snack,” the news release said. “This fun-filled family experience features physically distanced photo opportunities and new measures to keep the cookie decorating safe and fun, including single-party tables with ample spacing and enhanced cleaning procedures.”
It also will showcase The Count.
”The Count’s Not-Too-Spooky Howl-O-Ween Radio Show is sure to entertain the whole family in the outdoor, Sunny Day Theater with physically distant seating,” it said. “In this Sesame Street Halloween show, Count von Count serves as the master of scare-emonies as he leads his friends through some of his favorite tunes.”
For adults, there is also Bier Fest each weekend through Nov. 15; and also, not for kids, Howl-O-Scream, that began Friday and runs 18 nights through Halloween.
For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.
