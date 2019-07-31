By GREG GILES
VENICE — The cleanup is complete on a 448,000 gallon sewage spill in Venice.
Sarasota County officials reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection that a total of 250,000 gallons were recovered from an area roughly midway between Laurel and Border Roads, off the Jacaranda Boulevard Extension.
It’s the future site of Aria, a Neal Communities subdivision.
On Monday, FDEP sent the Sarasota County Utilities Department a “warning letter,” requesting additional information on the spill, according to Mike Mylett, interim director of the Sarasota County Utilities Department. It’s a standard letter sent to entities when FDEP is considering a possible fine due to the size of the spill, he said.
Alexandra Kuchta, spokeswoman with FDEP, said via email on Friday, it has a number of enforcement tools should any violations be discovered.
“Along with the possibility of fines and penalties, which is one enforcement tool, enforcement can also necessitate restoration and/or remediation action trough a Compliance Assistance Offer, Consent Order or other enforcement mechanism,” Kuchta wrote.
When a subcontractor, H & J Contracting, Inc., accidentally hit a county-owned, pressurized 16-inch force main sewer pipeline July 24, resources were called in to contain the spill throughout the night.
Mylett said the subcontractor acted “prudently” when it dug a pit to contain the spill.
A series of VAC trucks and pumps were brought in to suck the liquid mixture from the site of the breakage into the temporary pond, while crews worked to close the pipeline and repairs were made.
Meanwhile, VAC trucks were dumping their loads into nearby lift stations. Once final repairs were made, the sewage was sucked from the temporary pond back into the repaired pipeline, on its way back to a sewage collection facility.
In an email from the Sarasota County Air and Water Quality section, provided by Neal Communities, the developer was informed no further action by its environmental section would be taken.
“As the spill did not reach surface waters, sampling was not required,” wrote David Pouso, Sarasota County Senior Environmental Specialist. “The (FDEP) report indicates that the repairs to the force main have been completed, approximately 250,000 gallons of sewage was recovered, and that the impacted area was disinfected with lime. The event is considered closed, and no further action is required at this time.”
“They did everything the could do,” Mylett added. “The (remaining) discharge was absorbed into the drain field, then covered (with soil). We added disinfection and mixed lime into the soil. It’s the same basic principle as a septic tank. In (that respect) it was nothing unusual.”
Border Road resident and local activist Pat Wayman, who lives less than mile from the spill, had a similar response.
“Probably covering it is the best thing for it because septic tanks work,” Wayman said. “The Earth will handle it and take care of it. I don’t think it’s a problem.”
She attributed the spill possibly to “moving too fast” to develop the area.
“You get sloppy when you move fast,” Wayman said.
