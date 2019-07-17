LAKE PLACID — Anyone religious knows of the numerous miracles attributed to Saint Francis of Assisi, who lived in the 13th century. So, when Barbara McCarthy, a parishioner at the Episcopal church in Lake Placid, named after St. Francis, got up in front of the congregation one Sunday, she pretty much knew things would work out. She announced that she was going to put on a ‘Summer Sewing Camp’ for the kids.
But McCarty explained that she didn’t have any money, helpers, sewing machines, fabric or even any kids. That’s when the miracle began unfolding. After church, people came up to her volunteering their sewing machines, time, lunches, money for fabric and more. After an ad in the paper and word of mouth, 10 children ages 5 to 15 were sponsored to attend the camp. There were even two boys among them.
So, from July 8th to the 12th, McCarthy and her volunteers were able to teach the kids how to operate the sewing machines. Their project was to sew something that they could share with kids less fortunate. During the week, the children were proud of what they accomplished — 49 brightly colored pillows stacked in a huge pile on a table.
Then they invited Karen Lowe, of the Highway Park RCMA Program, to come to the church hall to accept the pillows and distribute them to children in need. Lowe has been the RCMA center coordinator there for 15 years, and has been associated with the organization for 32 years. She relayed that she and her staff of 17 serve entire families, not just the children. They set goals and help them achieve those goals. They also provide transportation for them to get to doctor and dentist appointments. RCMA stands for Redlands Christian Migrant Association and was founded in Homestead, Florida.
Lowe said she is delighted that the children in the sewing camp decided to donate their pillows to them. She will make sure they go to children who are less fortunate.
When asked if McCarthy would have a sewing camp again next summer, she said, “It’s been lots of work, but I’ll do it again. It’s been a blessing with all the donations and teamwork. Even perfect strangers and non-parishioners came forward. Yes, I’ll do it again!”
