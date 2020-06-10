VNsexoffender061020

STEVEN SULLIVAN

NORTH PORT — Steven Sullivan, 40, has registered as a sexual offender living in Sarasota County, according to authorities.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Sullivan was convicted in 2018 in Ohio of third degree unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to two years in prison followed by five years of parole.

Sullivan was recently released and reports his address is 3724 Fairchild Avenue in North Port.

He is under the supervision of the Florida Department of Corrections and is not allowed to live within 1,000 feet of a school, childcare facility, park or playground.

