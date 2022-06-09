ST. PETERSBURG — It has been interesting background noise over the past month or so. Now, the drumbeat is getting louder.
Is Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan the best pitcher in baseball?
After yet another gem, Thursday afternoon’s 2-1 victory against the Cardinals that completed a three-game sweep before 14,892 fans at Tropicana Field, it’s getting difficult to argue otherwise.
It was the longest MLB outing for McClanahan (7-2), who allowed just two hits, struck out nine and walked one (the first walk in his last 17 innings). The Cardinals’ run was unearned, coming home on McClanahan’s sixth-inning throwing error, and he lowered his ERA to 1.87.
McClanahan was so efficient in his 94-pitch outing — the game only required 1 hour, 54 minutes — that manager Kevin Cash and pitching coach Kyle Snyder considered sending him out for the ninth inning to possibly finish the job.
“I’m biased, but I’m going to say yes,” Rays catcher Mike Zunino said when asked whether McClanahan should be considered MLB’s top pitcher. “When you look at the strikeouts (an MLB-leading 98 following the team) … and his stuff from the left side, if he’s not in the talks to be in the top three in the league, then I don’t know who is.”
Said reliever Jason Adam, who earned his second save by pitching the ninth inning, “He’s lights-out. He’s arguably the best pitcher in baseball. In my book, he is.”
McClanahan mixed all four of his pitches and maintained a consistent fastball velocity in the mid-90s. There were some hard-hit balls. There were a couple of gold-star defensive efforts — a lunging spear of a line drive by shortstop Taylor Walls and a running, diving catch in right field by Brett Phillips. But McClanahan generally baffled the Cardinals by staying ahead in the count and displaying his full arsenal.
As for the big picture, McClanahan preferred for his teammates to apply those brush strokes. His focus was much smaller.
“I don’t care,” McClanahan said when asked to assess his season as a whole. “I just want to win. I just want to help this team win a lot of ballgames, to be honest with you. I want to pitch in October and want to help this team get to where we want to be. I think there’s still a lot to do, a lot to improve upon.”
As good as McClanahan performed, Cardinals right-hander and hard-luck loser Miles Mikolas (4-4) wasn’t far behind. Mikolas allowed three hits — one of them, a two-run home run by Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning, ultimately became the difference — and pitched eight innings, walking none and striking out nine.
One day after collecting a season-high 18 hits, the Rays struggled to mount an offense. The Rays went out 1-2-3 in six of their innings and had no runners left on base.
“Mikolas showed a ton of pitch ability,” Cash said. “He had a really good mix going. There weren’t a lot of hard-hit balls on our end, so tip your cap. I’m just glad that we had Shane on the other side to combat that, and I’m appreciative of Ji-Man getting ahold of one.”
After Choi’s shot, McClanahan pitched into the eighth inning for the first time ever (including his time at USF). He would’ve loved a shot at working the ninth but understood Cash’s rationale.
McClanahan only made one mistake. After issuing a two-out walk to Paul Goldschmidt and then surrendering a hard-hit single to Nolan Arenado, McClanahan misplayed a soft bouncer back to the box by Albert Pujols. He tried to barehand it but had his momentum going the wrong way and rushed the throw to first. It sailed down the line, letting in the only run for St. Louis.
Other than that, McClanahan was mostly untouchable. When the Cardinals did hit the ball hard, McClanahan said he was backed up by an outfield defense that he called the best in the league.
The best? It was an apt description of McClanahan’s effort. The way things are going, expect the drumbeat to get even louder.
“Honestly, he’s the top pitcher on our team, as well as including all the 30 teams in the league right now‚” Choi said through interpreter Daniel Park. “… I think he’s the best pitcher.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.