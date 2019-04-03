TAMPA — Shaquil Barrett is betting on himself. After playing behind outside linebackers and edge rushers in Denver Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware, Barrett believes he can apply those lessons and become a starter for the Bucs.
“It was a big advantage,’’ Barrett said of his five seasons with the Broncos.
“My first year I was on practice squad (and) I learned so much from everybody who was on the (team). It was Von [Miller], D-Ware (DeMarcus Ware), a backup guy, Lerenteé [McCray] — everybody was teaching and I was learning from everybody. It helped me out a lot. I honestly don’t know if my career would be in the same spot if I didn’t go to Denver and learn from all of those guys.”
It’s one of the reasons he signed a one-year, $4-million contract with the Bucs. Barrett will compete with Carl Nassib and Noah Spence for the outside linebacker spot opposite Jason Pierre-Paul. At the very least, the Bucs plan to use him as a situational pass rusher.
“I’m going to bet on myself 100 percent of the time,” Barrett said.
“I’m going to go out there, do my job and everybody’s going to see why I came here. Hopefully we can turn it into a multi-year contract.”
Barrett already has beaten long odds. He transferred to Colorado State after the University of Nebraska-Omaha dropped football and went undrafted. In 61 NFL games over the past four seasons, he recorded 14 sacks, seven forced fumbles and 151 tackles.
Barrett, 26, also has the advantage of spending much of his career in the 3-4 defense to be used by new Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.
“I’ve been comfortable with it for a long time,” Barnett said. “Then just having the pass rushers who can also play the run game and who can also cover on the edge, set the edge of the defense – it just gives us so much more that we can do on the inside with blitzes and with safeties coming down and everything.” I just love the scheme a lot. Coach Bowles, I talked to him a couple of times, he showed me some of the stuff that he’s been working on and drawing up when I did the visit. It’s going to be some fun. It’s going to be a lot of fun this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.