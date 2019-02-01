Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour 2019

Six beautiful and unique homes, a garden, and the new Carmelo’s restaurant are included in this year’s Share the Love for Kids Home Tour event. The Home Tour starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, where you pickup your program and all will call tickets purchased online.
A grand waterfront home and a house bursting with a collection of music memorabilia and instruments are just a sampling of what’s on the tour. A newly built home celebrates the sea with coastal touches throughout as does a beautiful remodel. Another is decorated in a retro 60’s design with hand-painted murals in the kitchen and Stickley-style cherry wood furniture. A remodeled Key West style home overlooking the harbor conveys an eclectic comfort throughout with many contemporary art pieces, including delicate ocean-themed glass work. The new Carmelo’s, built in 1922 and remodeled to fit the restaurant, boasts murals throughout. Lunch there is available for $17 on the day of the event.
The tour is sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association. Carol Nieberline oversees the Home Tour for the group. “This marks a Decade of Giving for Beyond Ourselves during which we’ve raised and donated to local charities more than $330,000 and contributed countless volunteer hours to the effort. Home Tour proceeds will benefit the children of Charlotte County,” she says.
Buy tickets online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com for $30. Tickets are $35 on the day of the tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.