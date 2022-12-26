ENGLEWOOD — While watching “Shark Tank,” Kim Bruemleve had an idea to help homeless in Englewood.
In 2018, she learned about Bombas socks. They weren’t just a sock company — the founders promised to donate a pair of socks for every one pair sold. The donated socks would go to the homelessness throughout the United States and beyond.
Bombas’ founders promised they were comfortable socks, which was just what people experiencing homelessness ask for in shelters.
So Bruemleve, a volunteer with Englewood Helping Hand food pantry, 700 E. Dearborn St., reached out to Bombas. She asked if the local nonprofit could become a recipient of the company’s giving partners donation program.
“I figured you don’t know until you ask — and the worse they could say was no,” said Bruemleve, who heads the Englewood backpack program for the homeless. “I knew these Bombas products would be a perfect addition to the bags distributed throughout the community.”
Backpacks come with easy-to-open food, snacks, bug spray, sunscreen and other personal hygiene items like toothpaste, mouthwash and deodorant. They are distributed monthly at Indian Mound Park to those without a home.
Bruemleve learned the company met its gifting quota for the fiscal years in 2018 through 2021. According to the Bombas website, the company has given away more than 75 million items.
“I was promised my application would remain on file and would be considered for a donation in the future,” she said. “I really like Bombas socks. They also sell shirts and underwear. They are well designed and have antimicrobial system that extends the use between washes.”
Nearly four years later, Bruemleve received an unexpected email. She learned Helping Hand was now a “Bombas Giving Partner.” Bruemleve had nearly forgotten about her donation request. She said she appreciates that Bombas fulfilled its promise and donated the first batch of 1,000 socks.
Volunteers put them in backpacks as soon as they arrived.
“We’ve been giving them out to with the holiday meals,” she said. “We went to Indian Mound Park and gave them out. We helped some homeless in North Port. It’s good because we know it’s going to be cold over Christmas. This was a real blessing.”
