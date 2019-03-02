ENGLEWOOD — The North Port Imagine School girls soccer team played the powerful Englewood SKY Storm tough before losing 3-1 on Tuesday at the Englewood Sports Park.
The Sharks generally outplayed the Storm in the second half of the contest. Addyson Rattai scored the Sharks’ goal on an unassisted shot into the goal.
The Sharks defense played stronger in the second half and prevented the hosts from getting a lot of shots off.
“I think we played fantastic,” said Sharks girls coach Dennis Leach of his 2-5 team. “They’re (Englewood SKY) a very good team.”
The Sharks boys team fell to 0-7 on the season with a 4-1 loss to Englewood SKY. Imagine School’s only goal was scored by Elijah Ruth when he dribbled through several defenders to fire the ball into the net.
Englewood SKY (2-5) led 2-1 at halftime and added two more goals in the second half. Brody Rodgers was in goal for the Sharks and made several saves. The Storm have won two of their last three matches after losing their first four matches of the season.
