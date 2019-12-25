The Patriot Riders, a motorcycle group that makes spreading holiday cheer part of its mission, delivered presents Christmas morning to families of veterans in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. Brooklynn Cline, 1, and her two siblings were very happy with the presents they got from Santa (Rob Steinbacher). See story and more photos on 1C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.