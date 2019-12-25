Santa

Santa (Rob Steinbacher) holds Brooklynn Cline, 1, while delivering gifts to her and her family on Christmas Day.

 SUN PHOTO BY BRIANNA KWASNIK

The Patriot Riders, a motorcycle group that makes spreading holiday cheer part of its mission, delivered presents Christmas morning to families of veterans in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. Brooklynn Cline, 1, and her two siblings were very happy with the presents they got from Santa (Rob Steinbacher). See story and more photos on 1C.

