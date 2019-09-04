^pBy AUDREY BLACKWELL
Assistant Our Town Editor
I met Robin Stover, Esq., when she approached the Venice Gondolier^p Sun^p about writing a column for us that would benefit vulnerable senior citizens who could use legal advice. Our editor agreed and she will begin doing so in the upcoming weeks.
She offers legal advice from an office at Senior Friendship Center-Venice, at 2350 Scenic Drive, a place and position she thoroughly enjoys.
“The Friendship Center is a vibrant place that offers substantive services,” she said.
Robin, 64, was born in Quakertown (Bucks County), Pennsylvania. She graduated from high school in Bucks County and earned a bachelor of arts degree and a master’s degree in philosophy at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
She has one sibling, a sister Jaime, and two nieces in their 20s: Geni (“Jenny” from Genevieve) and Tara, all in Princeton, New Jersey.
While attending college, she worked as a teaching assistant at the college, then moved to Los Angeles, California.
“My mother always told me, ‘Just get in a convertible and drive West,’” she said.
Well, Robin didn’t have a convertible, but she did own a van and drove west, landing in Los Angeles.
“I wanted to see the rest of the country. I was at that age … I wanted to travel … I wanted to see California,” she said.
She said her parents, now deceased, had moved to Venice, Florida, 25 years ago and lived at Country Club Estates. Her mother died in 2009, a year after Robin moved to Venice, and her dad died at age 94 in 2016.
They were the reason she moved to Venice.
“My mother had a brain hemorrhage, and I moved here to help my father care for my mother,” she said, adding that it was in 2008, “the year of the “great recession.”
She taught high school journalism and worked on the yearbook when she first moved to Los Angeles, staying there about 10 years. Then, deciding she wanted to do something else, she followed up on an idea she had when she was younger and went to law school.
She had been a very successful licensed attorney in California after having graduated from Loyola Law School (L.A.). But when her father needed help, she packed up and moved with her dogs. She has three Chihuahuas and one miniature Pinscher.
Something happened to her after her move to Venice. After feeling a bit at a loss, now living in a quieter environment compared to the hectic, fast-paced environment of Los Angeles, she began to truly find herself. (More on that later.)
“I was at a loss, but discovered I had another chance to do what I wanted. I studied for and passed the Florida Bar, and I initially served as a volunteer attorney with Gulfcoast Legal Services, a nonprofit civil legal aid organization.”
She explained that GLS provides services to the vulnerable residents of Southwest Florida. It has offices in St. Petersburg (main office), Bradenton and Wimauma, and outreach offices in the Senior Friendship Centers in Venice and Sarasota. Her home base is in Bradenton, and she travels to the other locations as needed.
Robin works for the financial stability and housing unit of GLS and meets with clients in the Venice office every Friday. She said GLS services also include family law, immigration and human trafficking, with referrals made to other units as needed.
“We are a diverse legal aid organization, and there are also many wonderful local private attorneys we partner with who assist us attorneys as our friends,” she said. “They are willing to help us help vulnerable citizens.”
As promised, Robin picked up on what she began saying about how her life changed after moving to Venice.
“I had a successful career in L.A., but when I moved here, everything changed because I realized, when I saw my parents and met their friends, that I enjoyed them and can have fun and enjoy my work,” she said.
“It’s not about the things you have, but the people you meet. I work with senior citizens here and we have so much fun. I am truly tickled by their stories, their experiences, what they have done with their lives.
“They may have debt worries and want to plan for their families, but they are enjoyable. The population here is much different than in L.A. There is a lot of building going on here, but caring for our seniors is a very valuable enterprise here. Those who can’t afford legal services can come to Gulfcoast Legal Services.
“When you go somewhere, you look for something meaningful to do. This is why I’m here. I have fun with the clients and with the law students who volunteer with me — those from Stetson University or Cooley Law School. Working with law students we all see how rewarding it is to work with people who need us.”
She has experienced loss in her life, and moved here and learned that it was an opportunity to grow personally.
“Years ago, I would not have imagined spending the kind of time with my dad and his friends that I have since moving here,” she said. “The most important thing in my life was to build a new life for myself. I don’t care about things as much as I do the people at Senior Friendship Center, my job and meeting the people we help. How fortunate I am to live here and have a positive impact on people.”
In her spare time, besides spending time with her doggies and the people she meets in her work, she enjoys spending time with her boyfriend, Gary Gonsalves, with whom she plays tennis. She also runs about every night and likes the Gulf, but says she does not get there very often. She likes antiques and spends time with her antiquing friends, Dan and Sandra Simic.
Overall, Robin is counting her gratitudes, which include a town that people love for its beautiful downtown, its reaching out to help people and the way it supports businesses.
“I’m very lucky to live here,” she said with a big smile.
Editor's Note: Audrey Blackwell writes about the people, places and businesses along the South Trail in Venice. Your suggestions are welcome.
Email: ablackwell@veniceogondolier.com^p
