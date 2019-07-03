By RUSTY PRAY
Sun Correspondent
Heidi Black is finally getting the credit she deserves.
She at last is acknowledged as a woman who knows her way around a fish pond — especially the pond at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens.
Black is one of nine employees at the Punta Gorda attraction, and she has a myriad of duties. But since April 2018, when the gardens purchased its first 14 koi, she has come to be known as the Keeper of the Koi because of her dedication and loyalty to the colorful carp.
The population has jumped to more than 200 now for the 27-acre oasis on the Peace River, which opened to the public in October 2017. Some of that has to do with Black’s husbandry. She is the self-appointed scarecrow to the osprey that continues to insist the koi pond is a buffet.
In a nod to diversity, the pond has somehow picked up a rogue tilapia.
Although she is not the only one who feeds the fish, she does it with such a personal touch that no one else can wear the Keeper of the Koi hat. She has named many of them, and, amazingly, they answer her call. She feeds some by hand.
Even though Black is part time, “she is the one who is most involved with how they’re taken care of, what happens, how we keep the osprey away — all these things,” said Black’s boss, Executive Director Adriana Quinones. “That other people feed the koi is irrelevant. She is the keeper of the koi.”
“Nobody does it like me,” Black said, making a self-deprecating joke before heading to the gardens’ pond to demonstrate exactly what she meant.
Black and the koi are two idiosyncratic elements to the local treasure, a collection of plants and sculptures in a tranquil setting in the Cleveland section of Punta Gorda. The floral includes native plants, palms, bamboo, trees and other varieties. Sculptures by well-known artists range from the whimsical to the inspirational.
The koi represent the evolution of the gardens, an organic progression that includes planned expansion of its parking lot across Riverside Drive from the main campus, a new butterfly house, and its first youth summer art camp.
Black represents the local people who have become the faces of the gardens, including and a robust number of dedicated volunteers.
Black proceeded to dig out a cup of fish food from a plastic container and head to the patio overlooking the pond, lovingly attended to by volunteers who walk among the fish dressed in hip boots. She moved to the railing and clanked her ring on it. The koi responded. She tossed the fish pellets down to them.
“They are my children,” she said.
Yes, they have names, including Orange Blossom, the four Joes – big orange-and-black fish that were donated. Lucy and Tangerine are two of three koi to have survived from the original 14.
“The rest of them are babies that were born last summer,” Black said. “They’re natives. They’re Florida cracker koi.”
The marauding osprey also has a name: Peepers.
“Peepers has had babies,” Black said. “Peepers brings the children to see the koi. When the osprey is here, I stay out here. I’ve tried everything to ward him off.”
Black next headed to the rocks at the edge of the pond, where she hand fed and petted two of the koi who had followed her.
As Black communed with aquatic life, Quinones talked about how the koi add to the ambiance of the gardens.
“It’s the living, breathing part of the garden that get people to interact in a way that is more intimate,” she said. “It just brings so much joy to everyone, no matter what their ages are. There’s something about seeing them all come up to you that you feel like they’re connected to you.
“They come swimming to you and you’re like, ‘They love me!’ You start picking out your favorite. Seeing them move and swim around is very Zen-like.”
Quinones, who started in February as executive director, also talked about plans for its first Summer Art & Science Camp to be held in June for youths ages 6 to 12. The time is 9 a.m. to noon, and the cost is $50 each week per child. For more information, contact Quinones at adriana@peacerivergardens.org or call 941-621-8299.
Black, meanwhile, was petting the two koi. At one point, the koi jumped and splashed her.
“They respond well to human touch,” said Black, knowing touching them is a job perk not a public offering.
There’s nothing quite like the warm interaction between a woman and her brocaded carp.
“I have the sweetest job in Charlotte County,” Black declared.
The gardens has a website: www.peaceriver gardens.org.
