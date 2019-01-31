SARASOTA — Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight knows where the majority of his office’s funding comes from, so he always likes to keep his funding source, the County Commission, aware of future issues to “avoid surprises” he says.
Last week, he came to the commissioners to inform them that if current trends continue, there will be a need in the next three to five years to expand the county’s Animal Services facility on Bee Ridge Road in North County.
The facility primarily shelters dogs and cats, although birds, rabbits, snakes, and ferrets are sometimes taken in for sheltering.
Knight said the Florida Cattlemen’s Association and other groups provide assistance when the agency takes in larger animals like horses and cattle.
Knight attributed the increase in calls for service to the increasing population in the county along with assuming service to North Port.
The sheriff was quick to stress that calls from North Port has remained fairly consistent, about 18 percent, since his office took over handling calls from the city in 2015.
Knight’s special projects administrator, Marissa Marchena, showed commissioners a chart that demonstrated the increase in calls for service from 2015 to 2018.
In 2015, Animal Services responded to approximately 9,500 calls. By 2018 that number had leaped to almost 16,000 calls, a 68 percent increase.
In 2015, Marchena told commissioners, Animal Services took in 2,710 dogs and cats. Last year, the intake had jumped to 3,038 animals, almost a 12 percent increase.
Marchena said that she expects Animal Services will be handling 20 calls a day by next year.
Commissioner Mike Moran called those statistics “alarming,” and pressed Knight for a reason for the increase.
“Who knows?” Knight said. He then added the observation that with population increasing, that also meant the cat and dog population increased as well.
Built in 2003 on a county-owned property on Bee Ridge Road, the Animal Services facility has the capacity to house 75 dogs and 90 cats, Marchena said.
As for expansion, a future land purchase might not be necessary.
“We believe there is an opportunity on the current Animal Services campus,” Marchena said.
Added Knight, “You have the property right there. Having everything on one campus is the best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.