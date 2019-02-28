SOUTH VENICE — South Sarasota County residents accustomed to using the sheriff’s facility just off State Road 776 in South Venice will have to travel a bit further beginning in early March.
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight announced through a press release Friday the agency will be closing the small office on the state road near Jacaranda Boulevard on March 4.
Instead, residents seeking in-person assistance will be directed to the office just off Bee Ridge Road at 6010 Cattleridge Blvd., Sarasota.
That location is the site of the sheriff’s new administrative headquarters which opened in December 2017 after county commissioners agreed to purchase and renovate the existing building, allowing the sheriff to move administrative operations from downtown Sarasota.
Through the press release, Knight said the closure was the result of “continued analysis, evolving technology, and citizen needs.”
“I am very proud of my staff who continues to look for new and smarter ways to serve the public,” Knight said through the release. “If we want to continue to be successful, we have to stay progressing and constantly look for ways to improve.”
Knight added that closing the South County desk will allow him to place more deputies on patrol or support other areas of the sheriff’s office.
Kaitlyn Perez, the public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said as the county continues to grow and patrol zones get larger, there is more of a need to have “boots on the ground.”
“The number of people coming in to the office was so minuscule and intermittent that it didn’t justify the need to have it,” Perez said of the closure.
As he seeks to reduce his overhead, Knight will be in discussions with the county commissioners on Tuesday, giving them an update in the morning about the homeless outreach teams, and in the afternoon, participating in a workshop about the county jail, where overcrowding conditions have been a concern for the past year.
Knight, himself, has expressed opposition to the notion of the county building a new jail facility, opting instead to explore other solutions to the burgeoning jail population.
But, still, that option remains in the county’s arsenal as commissioners explore solutions.
