PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who died in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Deputy Christopher Taylor, 23, was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Punta Gorda around 8:45 p.m.
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who died in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Deputy Christopher Taylor, 23, was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Punta Gorda around 8:45 p.m.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, during the stop, a drunk driver swerved across three lanes of traffic and struck Taylor’s patrol vehicle. The vehicle lurched out of place and then struck Taylor and the driver of the other vehicle.
“Life-saving measures were given on the scene by good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green,” a CCSO news release on Wednesday read. “Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.”
An arrest was made.
Cassandra Smith, 30, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, was the alleged drunk driver. She called 911 after the crash had occurred, according to the news release.
Taylor joined the Sheriff’s Office in August 2021 and was officially sworn in on Feb. 14, according to the news release. He is survived by his parents and fiancée, it said.
Sheriff Bill Prummell noted in a statement that Taylor had just celebrated his 23rd birthday a week earlier.
“In his little less than a year of service to Charlotte County, Chris exemplified the core values of the CCSO: Integrity, professionalism and trust … Losing a deputy is unspeakably difficult for the agency, but the passing of such a promising and kind young man is a tremendous loss for the world,” Prummell said.
The driver of the stopped car, a 29-year-old man from Haines City, was out of the vehicle and speaking with Deputy Taylor at the time of the crash. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The crash is currently an ongoing and active criminal investigation being led and conducted by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Smith was arrested by FHP and charged with DUI manslaughter before being transported to Charlotte County Jail.
In a video announcing Taylor’s death, Prummell said Smith had been arrested on DUI charges before and that she had recently completed probation for DUI charges in August.
“Please keep the family and friends of Deputy Taylor in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our brother,” the CCSO news release read. “His kindness, dedication and service to his community will never be forgotten.”
Details regarding funeral services for Taylor will be forthcoming.
CCSO has laid out a floral wreath and a “memorial car” outside the agency’s headquarters on 7474 Utilities Road, where members of the public can pay their respects. The wreath was donated by Port Charlotte Florist.
The memorial car was the patrol vehicle of Sgt. Michael Wilson, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2013. The department now uses the vehicle as a tribute to Wilson and the sacrifices of those who came before and after him.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.