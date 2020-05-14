The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video stealing pool cleaners from Pinch-A-Penny in Punta Gorda at 3655 Tamiami Trail.
The store was burglarized on Friday, May 8, and the suspect removed the pool cleaners without paying, according to a Facebook post.
The suspect has tattoos under his right arm just below the sleeve of his shirt, and his left arm appears to have a full sleeve of tattoos. Anyone who believe he looks familiar or has any information on the crime is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.
