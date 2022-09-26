PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office warned local vendors to avoid price-gouging during the hurricane -- but the same laws Charlotte County cited applies to all of Florida
CCSO issued a news release on Monday, citing Florida Statute 501.160 regarding price setting in emergency situations.
"Under Florida law, it is illegal to charge unconscionable prices for goods or services following a declared state of emergency," the press release read. "This statute covers any essential commodities and services, meaning any good or service that is required for use as a direct result of the emergency."
If a commodity is being sold at an "unconscionable" price, according to authorities, the vendor could be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor.
Allegations of price-gouging are investigated by first determining the unconscionable cost associated which the commodity offered by the seller.
"Unconscionable cost," according to the release, is determined by the gross difference between the price of the commodity offered by the seller and the average price the same commodity is sold under the usual course of business 30 days immediately prior to a state of emergency declaration.
The vendor would also be investigated to see if they have a tax license to do business within the county's jurisdiction.
Additional deputies have been deployed to provide safety at local gas stations and stores ahead of the hurricane, according to CCSO representatives.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) issued a press release on Monday to warn drivers against over-buying fuel before the storm.
The press release noted that there is an exception for raising prices -- if the cost obtaining the commodity being sold unexpectedly increases, vendors are allowed to recoup their costs.
"Since Tropical Storm Ian is not projected to impact the refineries in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas (where Florida receives most of its fuel), it's unlikely that the storm itself or the resulting demand, would cause pump prices to spike," Jenkins said.
AAA added that shipments are likely to continue until unsafe weather occurs, and then resume once the storm passes.
Local residents who wish to report allegations of price-gouging can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101 or file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office by calling their hotline at 1-866-966-7226 or by filing a complaint online.
