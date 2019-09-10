NORTH PORT — Some businesses in the city take diversity to a new level.
For instance, there's a hairdresser who's set up shop in a women's clothing store, and another hair salon that also includes a post office.
And then there's the flooring store that doubles as a shipping business.
"We do it all," explained Tracie Dixon, the owner of Ship Happenz, which operates out of a corner of the U-Flooria flooring store in the 13035 Tamiami Trail, North Port. "We not only ship via all the major carriers, but we prepare, wrap, and pack boxes for our customers."
Every afternoon, the drivers for UPS, FedEx, the Postal Service and DHL stop by to pick up parcels ready to send.
"Lots of other stores only use one or two carriers," Dixon said. "But we can compare prices among all the big guys."
Dixon, who hails from Lincoln, England, has a small but dedicated list of clientele.
"I wish our customer list was larger, but a lot of people do not know we're even here," she said. "They will come in and say 'I have lived here for years and never knew this place existed.'"
The store, which also has 40 P.O. boxes, can be found just beyond the hardwood and carpet displays in the northwest corner of the flooring store. It is in its fifth year of operation.
"I like to say we will ship anything but live animals," she said. "But then one day, a man came in with a cage of pigeons."
Did she ship them?
"Yes, reluctantly," she said. "But they did just fine."
Email: tom.harmening@yoursun.com
