Shirley J. Rarden
Shirley Janet White Rarden, 84, of Sebring, Florida passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
She was born Nov. 6, 1935, to Stanley and Ruby White in Sebring, Florida. She married William Jerome Rarden on Jan. 30, 1956. Shirley was a graduate of University of Florida with a degree in elementary education and a member of the Beta Tau Chapter of Sigma Kappa. Shirley and Bill traveled and worked overseas before becoming permanent Sebring residents in 1971.
She was a teacher for the Highlands County School Board until her retirement. She was active in her community, volunteering with the Sebring Historical Society, The Salvation Army and St. Agnes Episcopal Church’s Daughters of the King. Shirley loved her family, friends and community and was very grateful for the many blessings throughout her life.
She is survived by her three children, Gloria Anne Dixon (Jack), Elizabeth “Lisa” Grace LeFiles (Robert) and William “Bill” Stanley Rarden (Nancy); five grandchildren, Catherine Rarden, Jonathan Dixon, Haley LeFiles Brocki (Chandler), Byron Dixon and Alan LeFiles; sister, Shelia Boda, and brother, Philip White.
Shirley was preceded in death by William Jerome Rarden, Robert Julian LeFiles IV and William Stanley Rarden, Jr.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at St. Agnes Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Russell Home for Atypical Children, Camp Wingman, National Park Service or Florida Sheriff Youth Ranch.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
